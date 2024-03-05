A victim of the February 15 Russian attack on a village in Kharkiv region dies in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
A woman who was injured during the Russian shelling of a village in Kharkiv region on February 15 died in hospital from her injuries.
On March 5, a woman who was injured on February 15 as a result of a Russian air strike on the village of Chorne, Kharkiv region, died in hospital. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
A 55-year-old woman who was wounded on February 15 as a result of Russian shelling of Chorne village in Kupyansk district died in hospital today. The enemy struck the village with an air bomb
According to him, the victim was hospitalized for a long time in a serious condition.
Recall
Three civilians, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed after Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region on February 15.