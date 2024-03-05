A victim of the February 15 Russian attack on a village in Kharkiv region dies in hospital

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 4208 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 15202 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22884 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 166840 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157824 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165855 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214562 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247762 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153553 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371267 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 15146 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 166776 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 138387 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157787 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 150139 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14388 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15475 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19404 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21549 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43492 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A victim of the February 15 Russian attack on a village in Kharkiv region dies in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22259 views

A woman who was injured during the Russian shelling of a village in Kharkiv region on February 15 died in hospital from her injuries.

A victim of the February 15 Russian attack on a village in Kharkiv region dies in hospital

On March 5, a woman who was injured on February 15 as a result of a Russian air strike on the village of Chorne, Kharkiv region, died in hospital. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports

 A 55-year-old woman who was wounded on February 15 as a result of Russian shelling of Chorne village in Kupyansk district died in hospital today. The enemy struck the village with an air bomb

- wrote Sinegubov.

According to him, the victim was hospitalized for a long time in a serious condition.

Recall 

Three civilians, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed after Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region on February 15. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
