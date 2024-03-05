A victim of the February 15 Russian attack on a village in Kharkiv region dies in hospital

On March 5, a woman who was injured on February 15 as a result of a Russian air strike on the village of Chorne, Kharkiv region, died in hospital. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

A 55-year-old woman who was wounded on February 15 as a result of Russian shelling of Chorne village in Kupyansk district died in hospital today. The enemy struck the village with an air bomb - wrote Sinegubov.

According to him, the victim was hospitalized for a long time in a serious condition.

Recall

Three civilians, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed after Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region on February 15.