Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87637 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108730 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151522 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155468 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251479 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174427 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165649 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226514 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Popular news
March 1, 04:42 PM • 35877 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70078 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 37967 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 31558 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64062 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251479 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226514 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212478 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238200 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224952 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87637 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64062 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70078 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113151 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114033 views
Truck crashed into a pole and overturned in Kyiv: video shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26784 views

The driver of a DAF truck lost control, crashed into an electric pole and overturned on the sidewalk in Solomyansky district because he did not choose a safe speed and was found to be driving without a valid insurance policy.

A driver driving a DAF truck in Kyiv this morning crashed into an electric pole and overturned on the sidewalk, the Kyiv patrol police reported, showing a video, UNN reports.

Details

A traffic accident involving a DAF truck occurred today in Solomyansky district. Patrol policemen quickly arrived at the scene, made sure no one was injured, and found out the circumstances of the accident.

According to preliminary information, the driver of a DAF truck failed to choose a safe speed, lost control, and hit an electric pole.

"The vehicle made an uncontrolled movement and overturned on the sidewalk," the patrol police reported on Telegram.

In addition, patrol officers checked the driver's documents and found that he did not have a valid insurance policy.

The patrol policemen issued a resolution against the driver under Part 1 of Art. 126 (Driving a vehicle without proper documents) and drew up a report under Art. 124 (Violation of traffic rules that led to an accident) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

An accident occurs on Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv: traffic is hampered30.04.24, 09:31 • 112745 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

