A truck and a car collide in Khmelnytsky region, killing a 5-year-old girl

A truck and a car collided in Khmelnytsky region, killing a 5-year-old girl, the Khmelnytsky regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred on January 24 at about 12:30 p.m. on the Zhytomyr-Chernivtsi highway in the village of Mitsivtsi, Kamyanets-Podilskyi district.

"A 22-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, driving a Mercedes-Benz truck, collided with a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 37-year-old resident of the village of Strikhivtsi, Solobkovets territorial community," the statement reads.

"As a result of the accident, the 5-year-old daughter of the Volkswagen Golf driver died at the scene," police said.

His 37-year-old wife reportedly sustained injuries and was hospitalized at the Dunayevets Multidisciplinary Hospital.

Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region opened criminal proceedings over this fact under Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of the victim) and are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The truck driver was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

