A toy was stolen from the grave of the youngest defender of Azovstal: the police are investigating the situation

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 55330 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137024 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142221 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234752 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170386 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162975 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147470 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217523 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112894 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204150 views

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 40166 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 53923 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107145 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 35053 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102777 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234752 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217523 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217608 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 1771 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102777 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107145 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157687 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156503 views
A toy was stolen from the grave of the youngest defender of Azovstal: the police are investigating the situation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114479 views

The mother of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Nazari Hrintsevich said that a toy dog disappeared from his grave, which she bought for her son with her first salary. The police are investigating the details.

Today, the mother of the youngest defender of Azovstal Nazari Hrintsevich reported that a toy dog disappeared on the grave of her son. The police have already gone to the cemetery to establish the facts. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the head of the Communication Department of the Vinnytsia police Zarina Mayevskaya.

"Nazar's dog was stolen!!!I bought it for his first salary, when Nazar was small for another 1.6 years, I had to go to work, earned a salary of 700 UAH and bought a dog for him for 500 UAH," the mother of the deceased wrote.

The police report that they have already gone to the scene to establish the facts.

"We did not receive a message, but we found the mother's message ourselves and registered it. Now the police have already left for the cemetery and are communicating with her mother and possible witnesses," Mayevskaya said.

Recall

Nazari Grintsevich with the call sign "Grinka" died on May 7, 2024. The guy was the youngest defender of Azovstal. He was held captive for more than four months, and was returned on September 21, 2022. After the liberation of Grink, together with his friends, he founded the Kontakt 12 unit, where he was the commander of a platoon of optical observers.

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
polandPoland

