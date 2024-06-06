A toy was stolen from the grave of the youngest defender of Azovstal: the police are investigating the situation

Today, the mother of the youngest defender of Azovstal Nazari Hrintsevich reported that a toy dog disappeared on the grave of her son. The police have already gone to the cemetery to establish the facts. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the head of the Communication Department of the Vinnytsia police Zarina Mayevskaya.

"Nazar's dog was stolen!!!I bought it for his first salary, when Nazar was small for another 1.6 years, I had to go to work, earned a salary of 700 UAH and bought a dog for him for 500 UAH," the mother of the deceased wrote.

The police report that they have already gone to the scene to establish the facts.

"We did not receive a message, but we found the mother's message ourselves and registered it. Now the police have already left for the cemetery and are communicating with her mother and possible witnesses," Mayevskaya said.

Recall

Nazari Grintsevich with the call sign "Grinka" died on May 7, 2024. The guy was the youngest defender of Azovstal. He was held captive for more than four months, and was returned on September 21, 2022. After the liberation of Grink, together with his friends, he founded the Kontakt 12 unit, where he was the commander of a platoon of optical observers.