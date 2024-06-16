A thunderstorm is expected to last until the end of the day in Kyiv region, and it will rain tomorrow

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9458 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 110793 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118132 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196659 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237885 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146487 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369861 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182308 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149747 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 110793 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99827 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118132 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113276 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133182 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5698 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8710 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13722 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15190 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19031 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A thunderstorm is expected to last until the end of the day in Kyiv region, and it will rain tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59897 views

A thunderstorm is expected in the Kyiv region by the end of the day, and rain with thunderstorms is forecast for tomorrow

A thunderstorm is expected to last until the end of the day in Kyiv region, and it will rain tomorrow

In the next hour, a thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv region, which, according to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, will last until the end of the day, UNN reports .

Ukrhydrometeorological Center issued a warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena in Kyiv region

"There will be a thunderstorm until the end of the day on June 16. And the level of danger is yellow," the message says.

Tomorrow, June 17, it will be cloudy in the Kyiv region with clearings. Short-term rain is expected, with thunderstorms in some places in the region. Northwest wind, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature at night is 13-18 degrees Celsius, and during the day 21-26 degrees Celsius. In Kyiv, it will be 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius during the day.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41