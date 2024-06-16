A thunderstorm is expected to last until the end of the day in Kyiv region, and it will rain tomorrow

In the next hour, a thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv region, which, according to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, will last until the end of the day, UNN reports .

Ukrhydrometeorological Center issued a warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena in Kyiv region

"There will be a thunderstorm until the end of the day on June 16. And the level of danger is yellow," the message says.

Tomorrow, June 17, it will be cloudy in the Kyiv region with clearings. Short-term rain is expected, with thunderstorms in some places in the region. Northwest wind, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature at night is 13-18 degrees Celsius, and during the day 21-26 degrees Celsius. In Kyiv, it will be 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius during the day.