A teenager has been searched in the Dniester for three days

The 15-year-old boy is still missing on the third day of searching in the Dniester River, where he disappeared while swimming with two other teenagers, one of whom drowned, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The search for a 15-year-old boy has been going on for three days on the Dniester River. The teenager disappeared on Wednesday, in the village of Rukhotyn, Chernivtsi region. That day, 3 young men went swimming in the river and began to drown," the State Emergency Service said.

As indicated, eyewitnesses were able to pull one of them to the shore. The body of the second boy was later found by local residents without signs of life. The current had carried it away at a distance of about 1.5 km from the place of disappearance.

"The third teenager is still being searched for. Yesterday, about 18 kilometers were searched along the Dniester riverbed and the coastline. The search continues today," the SES said.

Nearly 40 rescuers, 9 vehicles, 8 watercraft from the State Emergency Service, 15 police officers and 5 vehicles are working at the scene. The local population also joined the search.

2-year-old kid drowned in a swimming pool in Kharkiv region