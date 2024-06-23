A tanker entered the port of Mariupol again

In the port of Mariupol noticed the third russian tanker in a few days. Such activity may be associated with the launches of Kalibriv from the Sea of Azov. This was announced by adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to Andryushchenko, a tanker of a cargo class of up to 1,000 tons of petroleum products entered the port of Mariupol

In the morning it was not in the port's water area, but in the evening it was already in the roadstead in the direction of the port entrance - writes Andryushchenko.

According to him, during such a period of time (night-day), the tanker could reach the port of Azov (Rostov-on-Don), eysk, and under certain conditions even temporarily occupied Kerch. He put forward two hypotheses about such a movement.

First, given the strikes on oil depots and fuel storage areas, the Russians decided to put eggs in different baskets and divide the storage areas into a larger number. The second is that due to the fact that the carriers of calibers are still not in the ports of Azov, but are hiding in parking lots on the roadstead in the canal, sooner or later there will be a need for refueling. Therefore, they are preparing our port for such a quick call at night. They will have time in the dark easily. It will be difficult to catch he added.

Recall

russian troops actively use the ports of temporarily occupied Mariupol and Berdyansk to export looted property from the occupied territories.

