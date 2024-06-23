A tanker entered the port of Mariupol again

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 87293 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 96846 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115362 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186936 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231592 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142290 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368406 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181622 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149564 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197861 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 87390 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81841 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 96934 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95934 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115437 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2770 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10958 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12646 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16755 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37770 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A tanker entered the port of Mariupol again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37023 views

A russian tanker has entered the port of Mariupol, possibly to refuel vessels carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, or to store fuel after strikes on Russian oil depots.

A tanker entered the port of Mariupol again

In the port of Mariupol noticed the third russian tanker in a few days. Such activity may be associated with the launches of Kalibriv from the Sea of Azov. This was announced by adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to Andryushchenko, a tanker of a cargo class of up to 1,000 tons of petroleum products entered the port of Mariupol

In the morning it was not in the port's water area, but in the evening it was already in the roadstead in the direction of the port entrance

- writes Andryushchenko.

According to him, during such a period of time (night-day), the tanker could reach the port of Azov (Rostov-on-Don), eysk, and under certain conditions even temporarily occupied Kerch. He put forward two hypotheses about such a movement.

First, given the strikes on oil depots and fuel storage areas, the Russians decided to put eggs in different baskets and divide the storage areas into a larger number. The second is that due to the fact that the carriers of calibers are still not in the ports of Azov, but are hiding in parking lots on the roadstead in the canal, sooner or later there will be a need for refueling. Therefore, they are preparing our port for such a quick call at night. They will have time in the dark easily. It will be difficult to catch

he added.

Recall

russian troops actively use the ports of temporarily occupied Mariupol and Berdyansk to export looted property from the occupied territories.

In occupied Mariupol, it "flew" to the place where the invaders and air defense are based: what is known22.06.24, 15:16 • 24126 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31