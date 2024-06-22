In occupied Mariupol, it "flew" to the place where the invaders and air defense are based: what is known

In occupied Mariupol, there are two hits - in the base of the invaders and air defense at the airport. This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko, reports UNN.

"Mariupol. Two hits in the base of the invaders and air defense at the airport of Mariupol. Previously, up to 5 units of equipment were damaged. We are specifying the number of manpower and the integrity of the air defense system so far," andryushchenko said.

According to him, the second place is occupied by a landfill in the north - west in the direction of the village of Stary Krym. The results are also being updated.

Subsequently, Andryushchenko published details about cotton in Nikolsky.

"The places of Impact are the farm behind the military enlistment office (47.193717387372864, 37.3328060727285). A unit of the invaders was based on the farm. The first" loaves" either with the wounded or with packages have already left in the direction of Volnovakha, " he concluded.

