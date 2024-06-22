In occupied Mariupol, it "flew" to the place where the invaders and air defense are based: what is known

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90751 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102125 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119165 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188982 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233381 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143226 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369056 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181741 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149631 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197918 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90751 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85530 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102125 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99545 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119165 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 866 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4174 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11613 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13260 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17272 views
In occupied Mariupol, it "flew" to the place where the invaders and air defense are based: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24126 views

In occupied Mariupol, two hits were recorded - one in the base of the invaders, and the other in the air defense system at the airport.

In occupied Mariupol, it "flew" to the place where the invaders and air defense are based: what is known

In occupied Mariupol, there are two hits - in the base of the invaders and air defense at the airport. This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko, reports UNN.

"Mariupol. Two hits in the base of the invaders and air defense at the airport of Mariupol. Previously, up to 5 units of equipment were damaged. We are specifying the number of manpower and the integrity of the air defense system so far," andryushchenko said.

It was loud in occupied Mariupol: "hit" reported6/22/24, 12:40 PM • 28166 views

According to him, the second place is occupied by a landfill in the north - west in the direction of the village of Stary Krym. The results are also being updated.

Add

Subsequently, Andryushchenko published details about cotton in Nikolsky.

"The places of Impact are the farm behind the military enlistment office (47.193717387372864, 37.3328060727285). A unit of the invaders was based on the farm. The first" loaves" either with the wounded or with packages have already left in the direction of Volnovakha, " he concluded.

Andriushchenko: At least 25 thousand Mariupol residents, including 164 children, were killed during russian invasion20.05.24, 16:23 • 15791 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
