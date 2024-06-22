It was loud in occupied Mariupol: "hit" reported

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region, it was loud, a "arrival" and a fire were reported. This was reported in the Mariupol City Council and adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"It's loud in Mariupol. The invaders report ballistics in the direction of the city and work on. Local chats report that explosions are being heard in the Primorsky District of the city," the mayor's office said in Telegram.

According to the city council, the invaders write about the downing of missiles near the city, as well as near the village of Nikolskoye.

At the same time, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol announced the "arrival".

"Arrival. After "working air defense" on 23 ZHMR (microdistrict in the city - ed.), a fire broke out," Andryushchenko added in Telegram.

Occupants are afraid to stay in Mariupol because of the threat of attack: a large number of military equipment leaves the city at night - partisans