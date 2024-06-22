It was loud in occupied Mariupol: "hit" reported

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90739 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102104 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119151 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188975 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233374 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143225 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369053 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181741 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149631 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197918 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90744 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85520 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102114 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99537 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119157 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 866 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4174 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11613 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13260 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17272 views
It was loud in occupied Mariupol: "hit" reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28166 views

Explosions and a fire are reported in occupied Mariupol.

It was loud in occupied Mariupol: "hit" reported

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region, it was loud, a "arrival" and a fire were reported. This was reported in the Mariupol City Council and adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"It's loud in Mariupol. The invaders report ballistics in the direction of the city and work on. Local chats report that explosions are being heard in the Primorsky District of the city," the mayor's office said in Telegram.

According to the city council, the invaders write about the downing of missiles near the city, as well as near the village of Nikolskoye.

At the same time, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol announced the "arrival".

"Arrival. After "working air defense" on 23 ZHMR (microdistrict in the city - ed.), a fire broke out," Andryushchenko added in Telegram.

Occupants are afraid to stay in Mariupol because of the threat of attack: a large number of military equipment leaves the city at night - partisans17.06.24, 16:25 • 35086 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
