A "suspicious object" was found near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington; roads were blocked off — journalist
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a suspicious object near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington. Nearby roads have been blocked off.
Illustrative photo
In Washington, a "suspicious object" was found near the Embassy of Ukraine; the U.S. Secret Service is conducting an investigation. Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh reported this on X, according to UNN.
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a "suspicious object" found near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington. Roads near the embassy have been blocked