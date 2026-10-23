Incident near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington: the Foreign Ministry revealed details and added that the diplomatic mission is resuming operations

The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced

A "suspicious object" was found near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington; roads were blocked off — journalist

Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi

All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert

Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners: 270 defenders returned home

Ukraine Wants to Move Customs Checks to EU Countries Amid Threat of Russian Drones - FT

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Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline