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A "suspicious object" was found near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington; roads were blocked off — journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a suspicious object near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington. Nearby roads have been blocked off.

A "suspicious object" was found near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington; roads were blocked off — journalist
Illustrative photo

In Washington, a "suspicious object" was found near the Embassy of Ukraine; the U.S. Secret Service is conducting an investigation. Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh reported this on X, according to UNN.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a "suspicious object" found near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington. Roads near the embassy have been blocked 

- Yarysh reported.

Antonina Tumanova

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United States Secret Service
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