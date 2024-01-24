A six-day strike by railroad workers begins in Germany

On the night of January 24, a six-day strike of railway drivers began in Germany. UNN writes about this with reference to DW.

Details

The planned strike by passenger railroad drivers will last until 18:00 on Monday, January 29. A day earlier, freight train drivers went on strike.

The new strike began a few days after the last such action, organized by railroad workers on January 10 and 12.

This is the fourth rail strike in Germany since November 2023 amid an escalating dispute between the GDL driver's union and Deutsche Bahn over wages and working hours.

The union says it is ready to suspend the strike if the concern agrees to their terms.

GDL wants to reduce the weekly working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours without reducing wages.

In return, Deutsche Bahn offered a one-hour reduction without a pay cut or a 2.7% increase if the driver maintains a 38-hour week, in addition to a 13% pay increase and a one-time inflationary

The union rejected this offer on the eve of the strike.

Addendum

Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman Ani Brooker said that the long strike is aimed "against the German economy." According to her, this will negatively affect the company's supplies to power plants and oil refineries.

In addition, German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said that the strike would put additional pressure on supply chains that are already overloaded due to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes.

Recall

