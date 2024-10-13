A shooting occurs near a university in Tennessee: there are dead and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A shooting took place in Nashville near the campus of the University of Tennessee. One person was killed, at least 10 were injured, and five were hospitalized. The shooter has not been identified, the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
One person was killed and at least ten injured in a shooting a few blocks from the campus of the University of Tennessee in Nashville (USA) on the evening of October 12. This was reported by CBS News and the Tennessean, UNN reports.
Details
A police spokeswoman told reporters that five of the wounded were hospitalized. According to her, some of them are suspected of involvement in the shooting.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown. There are no reports of any detainees. The shooter has not yet been identified.
According to the Tennessean, the university sent a text message to students at 5:30 p.m. local time, warning that a shooter was outside the campus.
The shooting took place during a reunion, and the street near the campus was busier than usual, the newspaper notes.
