A series of postage stamps will be issued in the UK to mark the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls

The British postal company Royal Mail is releasing a themed collection of stamps dedicated to the female pop group Spice Girls, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.

The series consists of 15 stamps with images of the band members and their most memorable performances of the past years. In particular, the Brit Awards in 1997 and the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The band members themselves reacted to the news with their famous slogan: "This is Girl Power!" They added that they could not have dreamed of such a thing when they started their music career.

The Spice Girls became a global sensation with their debut single Wannabe in 1996, followed shortly after by the album Spice. This album became the best-selling album by a female group in music history, and their slogan "Girl Power" became a popular symbol of feminism.

Subsequently, having sold over 100 million copies of all their albums worldwide, the Spice Girls became the most successful female group in the world.

In total, they recorded nine hits that hit number one on the British charts, including Say You'll Be There, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are, Spice Up Your Life, and Viva Forever.

They suspended their work in 2020, but have since gotten together several times for concerts.

The Spice Girls became only the sixth musical group to be dedicated to a series of stamps by Royal Mail. They were followed by The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, The Rolling Stones in 2022 and Iron Maiden in 2023.

"Since the band formed in 1994, the Spice Girls have been a force to be reckoned with. We are proud to honor the most successful female musical group we know, not only because of their music, but also because of the impact they have had on so many aspects of our lives that continues to this day," said David Gold, Royal Mail spokesperson.

The stamps will go on sale on January 11.