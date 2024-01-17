A schoolboy pushed two children from a height in Kyiv region: law enforcement officers launched an investigation

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, one of the students pushed another student, causing him and another child to fall from a parapet. As a result, one of the students sustained significant injuries. Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the incident, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv regional police.

Details

As noted, the incident occurred on November 15 last year.

The police received a report from a mother that her son had been pushed from a height. A video of the incident was posted on social media.

Law enforcement officers interviewed all the participants of the event.

The police found out that outside the school, while playing with their peers, one of them pushed the boy, causing him and another student to fall off the parapet. As a result, one child sustained significant injuries.

Law enforcement officers reportedly ordered a forensic medical examination to determine the severity of the injuries.

At the moment, the guy is fine, his life is not in danger.

Investigators conduct pre-trial investigations into negligent grievous or moderate bodily harm (Article 128 of the CCU).

Police investigate circumstances of violent fight between two 14-year-old girls in Kyiv region