Police investigate circumstances of violent fight between two 14-year-old girls in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over a fight between two 14-year-old girls. This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers learned about the incident while monitoring social media, where a video of the conflict was posted. The police tracked down the child's parents and, after receiving a statement from them, began an immediate investigation.

All participants in the conflict that took place on January 12 in Tetiiv have been identified. The two 14-year-old girls are both students of a local school. A quarrel arose between them, during which one of the girls punched and kicked the other.

At the direction of law enforcement, the child, accompanied by his parents, will undergo a forensic medical examination. After receiving the results, the police will determine the severity of the injuries, which will allow law enforcement to give the incident a final classification. - law enforcement officers summarized.

The agency added that investigators , under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, launched a pre-trial investigation into the beatings and torture (part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code).

Recall

In Odesa , a man treated three children to homemade wine, which resulted in the hospitalization of a 10-year-old child with poisoning. The police filed charges.