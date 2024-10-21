A policeman was injured in a double Russian ballistic missile strike in Kryvyi Rih - patrol police
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy launched a double ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in an attempt to paralyze the work of the special services. During the evacuation of citizens, a second explosion occurred, injuring a police officer on duty.
A policeman on duty was injured as a result of a double enemy ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Oleksiy Biloshytsky, first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, said on Monday on Telegram, posting a video of the attack, UNN reports.
Details
"Double ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. The dastardly enemy is striking twice in order to paralyze the work of the special services. We were helping to evacuate citizens when the second explosion occurred. As a result of the shelling, a policeman who was on duty was among the victims," Biloshitsky wrote.
5 injured in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack21.10.24, 13:22 • 15871 view