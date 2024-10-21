5 injured in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Five people sought medical treatment in Kryvyi Rih after Russian missile attacks. Several five-story buildings, shops, a post office and a pharmacy were damaged, and windows and doors were smashed.
In Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region, 5 people were reported injured after a morning attack by Russian troops, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
Today in Kryvyi Rih, five people who suffered from Russian terror sought medical attention. These are women aged 33 and 51. And men - 19, 36 and 66 years old. All of them are in light condition. They will be treated on an outpatient basis
According to him, enemy missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih continued for three days in a row. "No sooner had people recovered from the horror they had experienced than the aggressor struck again. According to the updated information, several five-story buildings, shops, a post office and a pharmacy were damaged in the morning attack. Windows and doors were smashed," said the head of the RMA.
