A plant for Russian warships is being built: SBU exposes officials of Ukrainian holding company

Law enforcers have exposed officials of a Ukrainian holding company building a ship repair plant for Russian warships, the SBU press service reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, since the beginning of the full-scale war, an organized group headed by the business owner has concluded six contracts with Russian customers totaling almost 100 billion rubles.

We are talking about contracts for the construction of a ship repair plant for the maintenance of ships of the Novorossiysk naval base and the FSB border guard department.

They also implemented several projects for the construction of the Moscow metro.

In addition, the business owner is reportedly planning to contract the reconstruction of the aggressor country's submarine shipyard in St. Petersburg.

According to the SBU, the holding's Russian branch regularly pays billions of rubles to the Russian budget.

The "scheme" was carried out through offshore companies.

During the searches, the criminals were found to be in possession of gold bars and almost $700 thousand.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the suspects with a notice of suspicion:

to the owner of the construction holding under Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 111-1 (organization of economic activity in cooperation with the aggressor state committed by an organized group), Part 1 of Art. 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state);

to the director of one of the enterprises and the chief accountant of the Russian branch under Part 2 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 111-1 (organization of economic activity in cooperation with the aggressor state committed by an organized group).

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison.