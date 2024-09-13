A plant for Russian warships is being built: SBU exposes officials of Ukrainian holding company

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
A plant for Russian warships is being built: SBU exposes officials of Ukrainian holding company

A plant for Russian warships is being built: SBU exposes officials of Ukrainian holding company

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19205 views

Law enforcement officers exposed officials of a Ukrainian holding company building a ship repair plant for Russian warships. Contracts worth 100 billion rubles were signed, gold bars and $700,000 were found.

Law enforcers have exposed officials of a Ukrainian holding company building a ship repair plant for Russian warships, the SBU press service reported, UNN reports

Details

According to the investigation, since the beginning of the full-scale war, an organized group headed by the business owner has concluded six contracts with Russian customers totaling almost 100 billion rubles.

We are talking about contracts for the construction of a ship repair plant for the maintenance of ships of the Novorossiysk naval base and the FSB border guard department.

They also implemented several projects for the construction of the Moscow metro.

In addition, the business owner is reportedly planning to contract the reconstruction of the aggressor country's submarine shipyard in St. Petersburg.

According to the SBU, the holding's Russian branch regularly pays billions of rubles to the Russian budget.

The "scheme" was carried out through offshore companies.

During the searches, the criminals were found to be in possession of gold bars and almost $700 thousand.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the suspects with a notice of suspicion:

  •  to the owner of the construction holding under Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 111-1 (organization of economic activity in cooperation with the aggressor state committed by an organized group), Part 1 of Art. 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state);
  •  to the director of one of the enterprises and the chief accountant of the Russian branch under Part 2 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 111-1 (organization of economic activity in cooperation with the aggressor state committed by an organized group).

 The offenders face up to 12 years in prison.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomyCrimes and emergencies

