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A new service for veterans and family members of fallen defenders has been launched in Diia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Veterans and families of fallen defenders can obtain an extract online in PDF format with a qualified electronic signature. Through an Administrative Services Center, the document is available to veterans’ children for educational support.

A new service for veterans and family members of fallen defenders has been launched in Diia

On the Diia state digital services portal, it is now possible to obtain an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans (USRWV) confirming the status of a veteran or a family member of a fallen defender. This was reported by Diia’s press service, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that this extract will help confirm one’s status at government institutions, arrange state-provided benefits and social guarantees, and protect the rights of family members of those who have fallen.

This service is available to war veterans, family members of fallen veterans and defenders, injured participants in the Revolution of Dignity, and persons with special merits to the Motherland, provided that information about their status is recorded in the Veterans Register.

How to obtain the extract:

  • log in to the Diia portal;
    • select the “Extract from the Veterans Register” service in the “Veteran PRO” section;
      • check the data and submit a request;
        • receive the result in your personal account and by email.

          Diia noted that the completed extract will be provided in PDF format with the qualified electronic signature of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. Its authenticity can be verified using the QR code.

          In addition, children of male and female veterans, including those under the age of 23, or their legal representatives can now obtain an extract through a CNAP. The document will be needed to arrange state targeted support for education.

          A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken away08.10.26, 16:55 • 63566 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Society
          Diia (service)