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New epidemic season has begun in Kyiv - how many people have already fallen ill with flu and ARVI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1872 views

The flu and acute respiratory viral infection epidemic season has begun in the capital. Eighty-seven patients have been hospitalized; no fatalities have been recorded.

New epidemic season has begun in Kyiv - how many people have already fallen ill with flu and ARVI

The epidemic season has begun in Kyiv. Over the past week, 6,694 people with influenza and acute respiratory viral infections were registered in the capital. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this on October 5, UNN writes.

Details

"The epidemic season for influenza and acute respiratory viral infections began on September 28. During the 40th week, 6,694 people with influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19, were registered in Kyiv," the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health reported.

The weekly incidence rate, as stated, was 226.7, which is 58.6% below the average intensity level.

"In particular, 3,657 children and 3,037 adults fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 1,947 cases were registered. Four adults contracted COVID-19," the statement says.

Last week, as noted, 87 patients with influenza and acute respiratory viral infections were hospitalized, including 67 children under the age of 17 and 20 adults. Among those with COVID-19, two adults were hospitalized.

No fatalities were registered during the reporting week.

New flu and acute respiratory viral infections season has begun in Ukraine - how long will it last29.09.26, 15:52 • 5023 views

Julia Shramko

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