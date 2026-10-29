A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the Sahara

Archaeologists investigated an unusual stone tomb in Western Sahara, built more than 4,000 years ago. The nearly 55-meter-long structure has two long stone projections resembling antennae, whose purpose remains a mystery. Science & Vie reports this, citing a study in the journal African Archaeological Review, writes UNN.

Details

The tomb is located near the Sluguilla-Lawash rock art site. It consists of an oval mound about 12 meters in diameter and two parallel rows of stone slabs directed eastward.

The structure is 54.5 meters long in total. Local limestone was used in its construction, and the stones were laid without mortar.

A skeleton and ostrich eggshell ornaments were found inside

Under the mound, archaeologists discovered the remains of one person approximately 25–35 years old. Because of the poor condition of the bones, it was impossible to determine the sex of the deceased.

Four ring-shaped beads made from ostrich eggshells were found near the skeleton. The researchers found no other burial goods.

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To determine the age of the tomb, scientists from the University of Girona used radiocarbon analysis of the mineral component of the bones. The results showed that the burial is approximately 4,100–4,417 years old.

According to the researchers, this is the first direct dating of a burial of this type in the Atlantic Sahara region.

The scientists suggest that the structure was built during a period when the Sahara's climate was significantly wetter and the area was inhabited by ancient pastoralist and hunter communities.

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