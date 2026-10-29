A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the Sahara

$45.600.0650.850.10
ukenru
05:58 AM • 1170 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne regionPhoto
05:16 AM • 6108 views
Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced
04:17 AM • 10542 views
Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump
03:16 AM • 11449 views
Ukrainian military personnel received six-seat ATC BOLT 1000 buggies worth 625,000 hryvnias — what their advantage is
02:15 AM • 11728 views
Zelenskyy for the first time allowed for discussions on security guarantees for Russia after the end of the war – FT
01:37 AM • 11291 views
The manufacturer of Ruta missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has agreed to cooperate with Helsing, while the joint project with Rheinmetall has been called into question
12:38 AM • 12553 views
Unknown individuals are attempting to obtain information about Ukraine’s international negotiations in Rustem Umerov’s name
October 28, 11:55 PM • 11744 views
Hackers breached Moldova’s government systems and stole the data of nearly a third of the country’s population
October 28, 11:16 PM • 11535 views
Trump’s deal with putin on the supply of Russian diesel did not help lower fuel prices in the US – WSJ
October 28, 10:37 PM • 11931 views
Putin called Elon Musk a "genius" after his criticism of Zelenskyy and said he was in contact with the billionaire
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
2.3m/s
64%
757mm
Popular news
85 members of a group detained in Turkey over Starlink arson attacks — CNNOctober 28, 08:17 PM • 4192 views
Taylor Swift revealed how a famous singer planted thousands of crickets on her and ruined her sleep for several monthsOctober 28, 10:05 PM • 9432 views
Police have completed the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death and named the official causeOctober 28, 11:05 PM • 8752 views
36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competitionOctober 29, 12:06 AM • 7112 views
The UK's first smart screwdriver with artificial intelligence, which selects the attachments itself, has been createdVideo01:05 AM • 5840 views
Publications
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 27776 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 41506 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 34327 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 41022 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 61051 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Turkey
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the Sahara05:05 AM • 1502 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous account04:06 AM • 2080 views
Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangement03:07 AM • 3084 views
A unique Maserati GranTurismo with a copper body and unusual doors has been unveiled in Italy02:45 AM • 2740 views
Kim Kardashian revealed her father's last words before his death, in which he predicted her future success02:06 AM • 3490 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Technology
Heating
BM-27 Uragan

A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the Sahara

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

Archaeologists examined a 54.5-meter-long tomb with two stone protrusions. Inside, they found a skeleton and four beads.

A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the Sahara

Archaeologists investigated an unusual stone tomb in Western Sahara, built more than 4,000 years ago. The nearly 55-meter-long structure has two long stone projections resembling antennae, whose purpose remains a mystery. Science & Vie reports this, citing a study in the journal African Archaeological Review, writes UNN.

Details

The tomb is located near the Sluguilla-Lawash rock art site. It consists of an oval mound about 12 meters in diameter and two parallel rows of stone slabs directed eastward.

The structure is 54.5 meters long in total. Local limestone was used in its construction, and the stones were laid without mortar.

A skeleton and ostrich eggshell ornaments were found inside

Under the mound, archaeologists discovered the remains of one person approximately 25–35 years old. Because of the poor condition of the bones, it was impossible to determine the sex of the deceased.

Four ring-shaped beads made from ostrich eggshells were found near the skeleton. The researchers found no other burial goods.

Luxurious baths, statues of gods, and precious objects – archaeologists have found the likely residence of a Roman military commander27.10.26, 06:05 • 49049 views

To determine the age of the tomb, scientists from the University of Girona used radiocarbon analysis of the mineral component of the bones. The results showed that the burial is approximately 4,100–4,417 years old.

According to the researchers, this is the first direct dating of a burial of this type in the Atlantic Sahara region.

The scientists suggest that the structure was built during a period when the Sahara's climate was significantly wetter and the area was inhabited by ancient pastoralist and hunter communities.

In South Africa, scientists have discovered evidence of animal protein use by humans 60,000 years ago28.10.26, 06:05 • 40301 view

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite