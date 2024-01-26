A mother who drowned her two young sons was found insane

According to the conclusions of the forensic psychiatric examination, the woman who drowned her family in the quarry in the Rivne region in the summer of last year was found to be insane. This is reported by the Police of the Rivne region, UNN reports.

On January 26, investigators of the Varas District Police Department completed a pre-trial investigation into the premeditated murder of two minors by their 42-year-old mother. According to the conclusions of the forensic psychiatric examination and a number of procedures, the resident of the village of Sopachiv was found insane.

The criminal proceedings were submitted to the court with a request to apply a compulsory medical measure against the suspect, which provides for her placement in a specialized institution to receive psychiatric care under strict supervision.

On August 23, 2023, a 42-year-old resident of the village of Sopachiv in the Rivne region drowned her young children in a local quarry.