A missile threat has been announced throughout Ukraine: Air Force warns of MiG-31K takeoff
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced a missile threat across Ukraine. Attention, there is a MiG-31K in the air.
A missile threat has been announced throughout Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention!!!
Missile danger all over Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff
The enemy is attacking: tactical aircraft launches of the missile defense system in Donetsk region24.05.24, 22:14 • 44525 views