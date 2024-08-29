A minibus and a bus collided in Vinnytsia: 7 injured

A car accident involving a Renault Master and a minibus occurred in Vinnytsia. As a result of the accident, 7 passengers of the minibus suffered injuries of varying severity. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Vinnytsia region.

Details

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Kelets'ka Street and Barske Highway.

As a result of the collision between the Renault Master and the bus, the passengers of the minibus sustained injuries of varying degrees. As of 12:00, 7 people sought medical assistance.

An investigative team is working at the scene.

