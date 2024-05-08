A mine was found near garbage cans in Kyiv

An ammunition was found near garbage cans in the Solomyansky district of the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, according to UNN.

In Solomyansky district, a man called 112 and reported that he had found an object that looked like ammunition near garbage cans, - the statement said.

Details

The inspectors quickly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the dangerous find and called investigators and explosives experts.

The police reminded people how to act if they find dangerous items:

Do not touch or approach them under any circumstances;

report the discovery to the special line 112;

until the police arrive, do not allow other people to enter the place where the suspicious items were found;

Immediately stop any work in the area where explosive devices are detected.

