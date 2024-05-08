ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
A mine was found near garbage cans in Kyiv

A mine was found near garbage cans in Kyiv

Kyiv

 • 16464 views

In Kyiv's Solomyansky district, a man found an object that looked like a munition near garbage cans, forcing the police to cordon off the area and call in bomb squad.

An ammunition was found near garbage cans in the Solomyansky district of the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, according to UNN.

In Solomyansky district, a man called 112 and reported that he had found an object that looked like ammunition near garbage cans,

- the statement said.

Details

The inspectors quickly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the dangerous find and called investigators and explosives experts.

The police reminded people how to act if they find dangerous items:

  • Do not touch or approach them under any circumstances;
  • report the discovery to the special line 112;
  • until the police arrive, do not allow other people to enter the place where the suspicious items were found;
  • Immediately stop any work in the area where explosive devices are detected.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society Kyiv

Contact us about advertising