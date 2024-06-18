A man suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl is taken into custody in Kyiv region

A 20-year-old man suspected of raping a 15-year-old resident of Vyshneve was detained in Kyiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to the investigation, a 20-year-old resident of Sumy region, temporarily residing in Kyiv region, raped a 15-year-old resident of Vyshneve. The rape was reported by the girl's mother.

The operatives established that the young man met the victim in a park. Having misled the girl, he brought her to a rented apartment. Then, according to law enforcement, "threatening and using physical force, he committed sexual acts against the minor.

Law enforcement officers searched the man's place of residence and seized material evidence. He was served a notice of suspicion of rape of a minor (Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed on the man a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention. The suspect faces 7 to 12 years in prison.

