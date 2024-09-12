ukenru
A man stole jewelry worth almost a quarter of a million from a beauty salon in Kyiv's Pechersk district, police detain him

A man stole jewelry worth almost a quarter of a million from a beauty salon in Kyiv's Pechersk district, police detain him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21544 views

Police detained a 27-year-old native of Luhansk region who stole jewelry from a beauty salon in Pechersk. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison for theft under martial law.

In Kyiv, police detained a 27-year-old man suspected of stealing jewelry worth almost a quarter of a million hryvnias from a beauty salon in Pechersk, the Kyiv Main Police Department reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Police detain a man who stole jewelry worth UAH 215,000 from a beauty salon in Pechersk

- Kyiv police reported on Telegram.

Details

The owner of a beauty salon reported to the Pechersk Police Department that her silver and white gold jewelry had disappeared from the premises, and the front glass door of the salon was broken.

"Law enforcement officers found out that in the evening, after the beauty salon closed, an unknown person entered the premises through the back door and stole jewelry worth a total of UAH 215,000. Trying to leave the premises, he got lost and, looking for a way out, knocked down the front door," the police said.

Within a few hours, police reportedly identified and detained a previously convicted 27-year-old native of Luhansk region who had arrived in the capital a few days earlier.

A criminal proceeding was initiated over the incident under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - theft committed under martial law. Investigators served him a notice of suspicion and sent a request to the court to choose a custody as a measure of restraint. The offender faces up to eight years in prison.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

