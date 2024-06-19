A man had an epileptic seizure in the center of Kyiv at the entrance to a catering establishment: police provided assistance

In the center of Kyiv, a man suffered an epileptic seizure at the entrance to a catering establishment, and was provided with first aid by police, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"While patrolling the city center at the entrance to a catering establishment, law enforcement officers noticed a crowd of people around a man with seizures," the police reported on social media.

"Police officers of the Pechersk Police Department provided first aid to a man who had an epileptic seizure," the police added.

It is stated that two policemen ran to the victim's aid, called paramedics and put the man in a stable lateral position, monitoring his condition until the ambulance arrived. Doctors hospitalized the victim in a satisfactory condition at a local hospital.

In Zaporizhzhia a rescuer saved a drowning child in a swimming pool