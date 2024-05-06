In the occupied territory, a local resident, mobilized to the russian armed forces, shot 6 russian occupiers. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

In the temporarily occupied uncontrolled Ukrainian territory, a local who joined the occupation forces shot six russian militants after receiving a weapon.

According to the information, the victims were active participants in artillery shelling of local residents and carried out other criminal orders from the occupation authorities.

According to reports, the local resident eliminated the enemy and left his place of service.

Currently, enemy forces are searching for the man described above. However, the search is failing, as local fake military commissariats in the region have suspended the mobilization campaign while the incident is being investigated.

