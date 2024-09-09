A large-scale fire in Romania burned 550 hectares, destroying warehouses and orchards

A large-scale fire broke out in the Maramures region in northern Romania and was extinguished on Saturday. Now farmers are calculating the losses caused by the fire. This UNN writes with reference to Euronews.

Details

The fire covered about 550 hectares of land. It destroyed six warehouses and extensive orchards.

Locals said the fire started suddenly and spread quickly, spreading to homes. The Interior Ministry said Saturday that 90 people had been evacuated from the area.

According to residents, before the firefighters arrived, they had to fight the fire themselves to save their homes. Thanks to the efforts of the residents and the fact that the grass in the neighborhood was mowed, the houses were saved.

The General Directorate of Emergency Situations believes the fire started in an area of dry vegetation and quickly got out of control.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Recall

Heat in Romania can destroy up to 90% of sunflower and corn crops. In Moldova, losses of these crops due to drought reach 70-100%. The governments of both countries are planning to compensate farmers.

