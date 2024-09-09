A large-scale fire in Romania burned 550 hectares, destroying warehouses and orchards

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116317 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193554 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151029 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151412 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142326 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195847 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112362 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184871 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105018 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 54148 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 80979 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 80979 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 77079 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 52137 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 58842 views

03:40 AM • 58842 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193554 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193554 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195847 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211739 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200014 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200014 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148664 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148664 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148018 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152186 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143175 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143175 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159633 views
A large-scale fire in Romania burned 550 hectares, destroying warehouses and orchards

A large-scale fire in Romania burned 550 hectares, destroying warehouses and orchards
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 14027 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14027 views

A large fire broke out in the Maramures region in northern Romania, destroying 550 hectares of land, including orchards and warehouses. 90 people were evacuated and authorities are investigating the causes of the fire.

A large-scale fire broke out in the Maramures region in northern Romania and was extinguished on Saturday. Now farmers are calculating the losses caused by the fire. This UNN writes with reference to Euronews.

Details

The fire covered about 550 hectares of land. It destroyed six warehouses and extensive orchards.

Locals said the fire started suddenly and spread quickly, spreading to homes. The Interior Ministry said Saturday that 90 people had been evacuated from the area.

According to residents, before the firefighters arrived, they had to fight the fire themselves to save their homes. Thanks to the efforts of the residents and the fact that the grass in the neighborhood was mowed, the houses were saved.

The General Directorate of Emergency Situations believes the fire started in an area of dry vegetation and quickly got out of control.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Recall

Heat in Romania can destroy up to 90% of sunflower and corn crops. In Moldova, losses of these crops due to drought reach 70-100%. The governments of both countries are planning to compensate farmers.

Fire in Serbia kills six people, including four children23.08.2024, 10:59 • 13409 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

