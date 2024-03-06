$41.340.03
01:24 PM • 3426 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 14022 views

10:10 AM • 22319 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 165546 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156918 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165533 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214341 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247712 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153500 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371251 views

01:12 PM • 14022 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 165546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137508 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156918 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149309 views
A large-scale fire in a shopping center that lasted more than 5 hours is extinguished in Nikopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65679 views

A fire that broke out as a result of enemy shelling of a shopping center in Nikopol was extinguished after burning for more than 5 hours, with 70 rescuers involved in extinguishing the fire.

A large-scale fire in a shopping center that lasted more than 5 hours is extinguished in Nikopol

The fire in the Nikopol shopping center, which broke out due to enemy shelling, was extinguished. It had been burning for over 5 hours. 70 rescuers were involved in the firefighting. [This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

The fire in the Nikopol shopping center has been extinguished. It started today after an enemy shelling. It took 70 rescuers more than 5 hours to tame the flames. Thank you to each and every one of you! And to all the services involved. For always being there for us. Even at the risk to yourselves. In extremely difficult conditions. You help us.

- Lysak thanked.

Details

The head of the OVA also showed footage of how rescuers were putting out a large-scale fire.

According to local media, Russian shells hit a paint warehouse located next to the shopping center. The fire that broke out in the warehouse later spread to the shopping center itself.

It was noted that  the fire covered 4 thousand square meters.

Optional

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k JMA, the attack on the shopping center was not the only one that day.  The aggressor targeted Nikopol twice more: with heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone. An elderly woman was injured during one of the attacks. She is recovering at home.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergenciesMultimedia
