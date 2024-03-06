A large-scale fire in a shopping center that lasted more than 5 hours is extinguished in Nikopol

The fire in the Nikopol shopping center, which broke out due to enemy shelling, was extinguished. It had been burning for over 5 hours. 70 rescuers were involved in the firefighting. [This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

The fire in the Nikopol shopping center has been extinguished. It started today after an enemy shelling. It took 70 rescuers more than 5 hours to tame the flames. Thank you to each and every one of you! And to all the services involved. For always being there for us. Even at the risk to yourselves. In extremely difficult conditions. You help us. - Lysak thanked.

Details

The head of the OVA also showed footage of how rescuers were putting out a large-scale fire.

According to local media, Russian shells hit a paint warehouse located next to the shopping center. The fire that broke out in the warehouse later spread to the shopping center itself.

It was noted that the fire covered 4 thousand square meters.

Optional

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k JMA, the attack on the shopping center was not the only one that day. The aggressor targeted Nikopol twice more: with heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone. An elderly woman was injured during one of the attacks. She is recovering at home.