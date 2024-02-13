ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106502 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157596 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160781 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175674 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166547 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230931 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian resort of Anapa: what is known

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian resort of Anapa: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21914 views

A 1000-square-meter fire broke out in the attic of an 11-story residential building in the Russian resort town of Anapa, forcing the evacuation of residents while firefighters tried to contain the blaze.

A large-scale fire has broken out in the Russian resort town of Anapa. According to the Telegram channel Baza, a multi-storey building has caught fire, the fire area is 1000 square meters, UNN reports.

"...in Anapa, the attic of an 11-storey residential building on Obkhodnaya Street is on fire. The area of the fire is 1000 square meters," the statement said.

According to Baza, the residents of the building were evacuated. Firefighters are working at the scene. Preliminary, there are no injuries.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
