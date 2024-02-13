A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian resort of Anapa: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A 1000-square-meter fire broke out in the attic of an 11-story residential building in the Russian resort town of Anapa, forcing the evacuation of residents while firefighters tried to contain the blaze.
A large-scale fire has broken out in the Russian resort town of Anapa. According to the Telegram channel Baza, a multi-storey building has caught fire, the fire area is 1000 square meters, UNN reports.
"...in Anapa, the attic of an 11-storey residential building on Obkhodnaya Street is on fire. The area of the fire is 1000 square meters," the statement said.
According to Baza, the residents of the building were evacuated. Firefighters are working at the scene. Preliminary, there are no injuries.