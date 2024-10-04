A large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot in the perm region of russia: 10,000 square meters

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 84976 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158125 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133105 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140313 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111917 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169187 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104678 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114020 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137561 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137075 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 74757 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105511 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107703 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177745 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169190 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196675 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185757 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137075 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137561 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144959 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136467 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153477 views
A large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot in the perm region of russia: 10,000 square meters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47761 views

A massive fire broke out at a private oil storage facility in the village of osentsy, perm region of russia. The fire has covered 10 thousand square meters, 60 firefighters and 19 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

A massive fire has engulfed a petroleum product storage facility in the perm region of russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

A fire broke out at a private oil storage facility in the russian village of osentsy, perm region, covering an area of 10,000 square meters. The fire broke out in an industrial area, causing fuel tanks to catch fire.

More than 60 firefighters and 19 pieces of equipment are working at the scene to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, but it has been reported that there were no casualties.

Oil depot on fire in voronezh region of russia04.10.24, 03:19 • 18699 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

