A large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot in the perm region of russia: 10,000 square meters

A massive fire has engulfed a petroleum product storage facility in the perm region of russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

A fire broke out at a private oil storage facility in the russian village of osentsy, perm region, covering an area of 10,000 square meters. The fire broke out in an industrial area, causing fuel tanks to catch fire.

More than 60 firefighters and 19 pieces of equipment are working at the scene to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, but it has been reported that there were no casualties.

