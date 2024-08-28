A key logistics route for Russia: guerrillas sabotage occupiers' railways in southern Ukraine

ATES guerrillas conducted a series of sabotage attacks on the occupiers' new railway line in southern Ukraine, UNN reports citing ATES.

"Our agents carried out sabotage on the railway line, which is a key logistics route for the Russian armed forces. This line connects Rostov-on-Don with Mariupol via Berdiansk.

If the Crimean bridge is destroyed, which will happen soon, it will become the most effective way to deliver military equipment and ammunition to the southern section of the front," the statement said.

According to ATES, arson attacks on relay boxes cause malfunctions in alarm and control systems, leading to delays, stopping or slowing down of trains carrying military cargo.

ATES agents discovered special equipment of the Russian Armed Forces and CBRN sites in the occupied Crimea