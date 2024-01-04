A high-rise building in Lviv region caught fire: six people, including three children, were trapped on the balcony

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Lviv region the night before. Six people, including three children, were on the balcony calling for help, the causes of the fire are being established, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

When the firefighters arrived, flames were pouring out of the windows of the apartment on the fourth floor of the high-rise. Thick black smoke filled the building's stairwell, and people on the neighboring balcony were calling for help.

Firefighters rescued six people, including three children. They were handed over to doctors.

The causes and circumstances of the fire are being established.

Explosion in the basement of a multi-storey building in Chernihiv: one person killed