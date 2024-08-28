Fire broke out in high-rise building in Dnipro at night: woman was taken out of the burning apartment

A high-rise building was on fire in Dnipro at night, and firefighters rescued an elderly woman, the State Emergency Service in Dnipro region reported, UNN reports.

Details

At night, a fire was reported in one of the apartments of a 9-storey residential building located in the Topolya-1 residential area of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Dnipro.

In the apartment on the second floor of the house, as indicated, household property on the area of 30 square meters caught fire.

"On the balcony, a woman born in 1936 was waiting for her rescue, who was unable to leave the burning house on her own due to the heavy smoke," the SES said.

The firefighters took her out into the fresh air via a stairwell and handed her over to medical workers for further hospitalization.

