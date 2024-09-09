Group of saboteurs linked to Belarusian and Russian special services is neutralized in Poland

A group of saboteurs linked to the Belarusian and Russian intelligence services, whose aim was to extort information, individual and institutional blackmail, and actual cyberwarfare, was neutralized in Poland, Polish Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Monday. He explained that these were companies related to the security sector, UNN reports with reference to PAP.

Details

On Monday, during a press conference, the Polish minister noted that in the first six months of 2024 alone, "more than 400 thousand incidents related to cyber attacks were registered," and the special services took about 100 thousand actions to identify those that actually indicated attacks. "This indicates an annual growth (of incidents - ed.) of 100%," he said, adding that "370 thousand incidents were registered in 2023.

Gawkowski emphasized that "Polish intelligence services act with full responsibility to prevent various types of incidents at the level of their detection.

"In recent days, thanks to the cooperation of the special services associated with the Minister-Coordinator of Services and the services involved in the Ministry of Digitalization, we managed to break up a group of saboteurs who had specific targets in Poland and operated from a specific location - said the Polish minister.

According to him, "the purpose of the operations of Belarusian and Russian special services in the field of cybersecurity in Poland was extortion of information, individual and institutional blackmail, as well as actual cyberwarfare." "It started with Polada, which was part of a broader operational game of services that were tasked with developing vectors of penetration into other Polish institutions - at the level of local government and at the level of state-owned companies related to the security sector," said the Minister of Digitalization of Poland.

He assured that "all these institutions have been informed by the services." "They are included in the operational proceedings, but the operational goal set by the enemy, that is, to penetrate, demand data, and then blackmail, was stopped," Havkovsky said.

He explained that the purpose of the attacks was to paralyze the political, military and economic spheres of the state.

