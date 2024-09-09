Group of saboteurs linked to Belarusian and Russian special services is neutralized in Poland

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116306 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118823 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193544 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151022 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151406 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195839 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112362 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105018 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 54083 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 80923 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 77004 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 52060 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 58770 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193542 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195838 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184864 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211736 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200012 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148659 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148014 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152183 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143172 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159628 views
Actual
Group of saboteurs linked to Belarusian and Russian special services is neutralized in Poland

Group of saboteurs linked to Belarusian and Russian special services is neutralized in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11899 views

Polish intelligence services exposed a group of saboteurs linked to Belarusian and Russian intelligence services. The operations were aimed at extortion, blackmail and cyberwarfare against Polish institutions and companies.

A group of saboteurs linked to the Belarusian and Russian intelligence services, whose aim was to extort information, individual and institutional blackmail, and actual cyberwarfare, was neutralized in Poland, Polish Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Monday. He explained that these were companies related to the security sector, UNN reports with reference to PAP.

Details

On Monday, during a press conference, the Polish minister noted that in the first six months of 2024 alone, "more than 400 thousand incidents related to cyber attacks were registered," and the special services took about 100 thousand actions to identify those that actually indicated attacks. "This indicates an annual growth (of incidents - ed.) of 100%," he said, adding that "370 thousand incidents were registered in 2023.

Gawkowski emphasized that "Polish intelligence services act with full responsibility to prevent various types of incidents at the level of their detection.

"In recent days, thanks to the cooperation of the special services associated with the Minister-Coordinator of Services and the services involved in the Ministry of Digitalization, we managed to break up a group of saboteurs who had specific targets in Poland and operated from a specific location

- said the Polish minister.

According to him, "the purpose of the operations of Belarusian and Russian special services in the field of cybersecurity in Poland was extortion of information, individual and institutional blackmail, as well as actual cyberwarfare." "It started with Polada, which was part of a broader operational game of services that were tasked with developing vectors of penetration into other Polish institutions - at the level of local government and at the level of state-owned companies related to the security sector," said the Minister of Digitalization of Poland.

He assured that "all these institutions have been informed by the services." "They are included in the operational proceedings, but the operational goal set by the enemy, that is, to penetrate, demand data, and then blackmail, was stopped," Havkovsky said.

He explained that the purpose of the attacks was to paralyze the political, military and economic spheres of the state.

Germany accuses Russian military intelligence of cyberattacks on the EU and NATO09.09.24, 12:44 • 11719 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising