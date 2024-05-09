A drone attacked a gazprom refinery in bashkiria

A drone attacked the gazprom neftekhim salavat enterprise in russia's bashkortostan region. One of the installations was smoking, said the head of the republic of bashkortostan, radiy khabirov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the company owned by gazprom in the city of salavat is operating normally, as the damage is not significant.

Emergency services and heads of law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene.

The BAZA Telegram channel reports that there were no injuries as a result of the attack and fire at the enterprise.

gazprom neftekhim salavat is one of russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical production complexes, specializing in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel and other petroleum products.

The city of salavat in the republic of bashkortostan is located approximately 1700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Recall

In the krasnodar region of the russian federation, SBU drones hit two oil transshipment depots. videos of the fires that resulted from the arrivals are circulating in russian public. Local authorities say that 62 people and more than 100 pieces of equipment are fighting the fires, which means that they are burning intensely.

At night, drones attacked a refinery in the Ryazan region of Russia