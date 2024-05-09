A drone attacked a gazprom refinery in bashkiria

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59784 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103262 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150760 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246940 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173365 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164761 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223964 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62181 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100422 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100422 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM • 31938 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31938 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 42994 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42994 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 35906 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35906 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246940 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223964 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210272 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236123 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223045 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223045 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59784 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59784 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 35906 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35906 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 42994 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42994 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112219 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112219 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113164 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113164 views
A drone attacked a gazprom refinery in bashkiria

A drone attacked a gazprom refinery in bashkiria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15169 views

A drone attacked and damaged a unit at the gazprom neftekhim salavat oil refinery in the russian region of Bashkiria, 1,700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

A drone attacked the gazprom neftekhim salavat enterprise in russia's bashkortostan region. One of the installations was smoking, said the head of the republic of bashkortostan, radiy khabirov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the company owned by gazprom in the city of salavat is operating normally, as the damage is not significant.

Emergency services and heads of law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene.

The BAZA Telegram channel reports that there were no injuries as a result of the attack and fire at the enterprise.

gazprom neftekhim salavat is one of russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical production complexes, specializing in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel and other petroleum products.

The city of salavat in the republic of bashkortostan is located approximately 1700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Recall

In the krasnodar region of the russian federation, SBU drones hit two oil transshipment depots. videos of the fires that resulted from the arrivals are circulating in russian public. Local authorities say that 62 people and more than 100 pieces of equipment are fighting the fires, which means that they are burning intensely.

At night, drones attacked a refinery in the Ryazan region of Russia01.05.24, 06:55 • 21458 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

