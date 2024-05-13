A drone attack caused a fire at a power substation in the lipetsk region of russia

A power substation caught fire in the lipetsk region of russia after a UAV attack. This was reported by the governor of the lipetsk region, Artamonov, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, a power substation in the lipetsk region of russia caught fire after an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the governor, the UAVs were shot down near the Stanytsia district. There is no information about the victims. Special services are currently working at the scene. Firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire at the power substation.

