SHOT: an artificial stone factory is on fire in Moscow

A factory producing artificial stone caught fire in eastern Moscow. The smoke is visible several kilometers from the scene. There may be people in the building. This is reported by the SHOT telegram channel, UNN reports.

According to SHOT, an artificial stone factory on Burakov Street is on fire, and there is a threat of roof collapse. The burning area has reached 2,500 square meters.

The fire broke out in the furniture shop on the 3rd floor and quickly spread throughout the plant.

Emergency Ministry employees and medics are working at the scene. The causes of the incident are under investigation. No information about the victims has been received so far.

