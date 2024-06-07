ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus



A collaborator who joined the "Ministry of internal affairs of the Russian Federation" during the occupation of Kupyansk received 12 years in prison

A collaborator who joined the "Ministry of internal affairs of the Russian Federation" during the occupation of Kupyansk received 12 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14767 views

A local resident of Kupyansk, who collaborated with the Russian invaders, joined the "Ministry of internal affairs of the Russian Federation" during the occupation, received a 12-year prison sentence.

Thanks to the evidence base of the Security Service, another collaborator who collaborated with Russia during the occupation of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region received a real prison term. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The attacker is a local resident who supported the rashists during the seizure of the community, and later joined the local "Department of the Ministry of internal affairs of the Russian Federation".

There, he was appointed to a "patrol" unit that guarded buildings where groups of Russian invaders were based.

Also, the attacker, together with the armed invaders, went around the territory of the city and looked for members of the Resistance Movement.

After Kupyansk's release, the collaborator tried to escape from justice by changing his temporary residence addresses.

However, the SBU officers found him and detained him in May 2023 as a result of stabilization measures in the de-occupied area.

According to the materials of the Security Service, the attacker was found guilty under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). Given the cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

