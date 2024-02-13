A car with a man and a woman in it exploded in Chernihiv. They were hospitalized

A car exploded in Chernihiv. According to the police, a man and a woman who were in the car were injured, UNN reports.

"...at about 7 p.m., the police received information about an explosion in a car in one of the neighborhoods of Chernihiv. Two people in the car, a man and a woman, were injured in the explosion. They were hospitalized," the statement said.

Currently, police investigative teams and the leadership of the Chernihiv District Police Department, regional police explosives experts, and a forensic laboratory are working at the scene.

The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.