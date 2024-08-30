A car collides with a truck on the Kyiv-Odesa highway: a child is killed, 6 injured

A car and a truck collided in Odesa region. According to the police of Odesa region, a child was killed in the accident, and six other people were injured, UNN reports.

According to law enforcement, the accident occurred today, August 30, around 7 p.m.

It has been preliminarily established that a car collided with a truck near the village of Yegorivka. There were six people in the car, all of whom were injured.

One child died. Two children and one adult were taken to the hospital. Two more adults were treated on the spot.

Law enforcement officers are currently working at the accident site. The full circumstances of the incident are being established.

