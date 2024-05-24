A bonus of 3.32 million euros has been approved for the Ukrainian national team for reaching Euro 2024

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has released a financial estimate of Ukrainian football for 2024. According to the data presented, the national team will receive €3.32 million (UAH 139.4 million) in bonuses for reaching Euro 2024; the players of the Olympic football team will receive UAH 13.1 million.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the UAF.

Details

At the Football House, UAF President Andriy Shevchenko and UAF Secretary General Ihor Hryshchenko met with sports journalists. Media representatives received information on the UAF budget for 2024.

In particular, it became known that the national team's bonuses for reaching Euro 2024 will amount to 3.32 million euros, or 139.4 million hryvnias, and for the Olympic team (U-23) - 13.1 million hryvnias (0.31 million euros).

The annual financial budget includes the following:

Necessary expenditures to achieve the UAF's main goal of developing and popularizing football in Ukraine, ensuring the performances of the national football teams of Ukraine and supporting the development of football in the regions.

By optimizing costs and obtaining permission from FIFA and UEFA to change the purpose of a certain part of the funds, the UAF administration managed to cover the budget deficit of more than UAH 100 million that had formed at the beginning of 2024.

UAF - financial budget:

UAF - receipts:

UAF - costs:

