A bonus of 3.32 million euros has been approved for the Ukrainian national team for reaching Euro 2024

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 54214 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136854 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234466 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170291 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162933 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147439 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203989 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

A bonus of 3.32 million euros has been approved for the Ukrainian national team for reaching Euro 2024

A bonus of 3.32 million euros has been approved for the Ukrainian national team for reaching Euro 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22297 views

The Ukrainian Football Association has approved bonuses of €3.32 million (UAH 139.4 million) for the Ukrainian national team's qualification for Euro 2024.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has released a financial estimate of Ukrainian football for 2024. According to the data presented, the national team will receive €3.32 million (UAH 139.4 million) in bonuses for reaching Euro 2024; the players of the Olympic football team will receive UAH 13.1 million.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the UAF.

Details

At the Football House, UAF President Andriy Shevchenko and UAF Secretary General Ihor Hryshchenko met with sports journalists. Media representatives received information on the UAF budget for 2024.

In particular, it became known that the national team's bonuses for reaching Euro 2024 will amount to 3.32 million euros, or 139.4 million hryvnias, and for the Olympic team (U-23) - 13.1 million hryvnias (0.31 million euros).

The annual financial budget includes the following:

Necessary expenditures to achieve the UAF's main goal of developing and popularizing football in Ukraine, ensuring the performances of the national football teams of Ukraine and supporting the development of football in the regions.

By optimizing costs and obtaining permission from FIFA and UEFA to change the purpose of a certain part of the funds, the UAF administration managed to cover the budget deficit of more than UAH 100 million that had formed at the beginning of 2024.

UAF - financial budget:

Image

UAF - receipts:

Image

UAF - costs:

Image

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsEconomy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising