A 50-year-old woman dies at a dentist's office in Rivne region

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 29321 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105417 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133758 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133271 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173853 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170715 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279052 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178104 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167081 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43196 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101002 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100586 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102518 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58978 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 29321 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279052 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247160 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257733 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23620 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133758 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105140 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105191 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121399 views
A 50-year-old woman dies at a dentist's office in Rivne region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 31904 views

In Ukraine, a 50-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest in a dental clinic after being injected with drugs before a procedure. An investigation has been launched.

A resident of the Rivne region suffered a heart attack at a dentist's office after being sedated. It was not possible to save her. This was reported by the police of the Rivne region, reports UNN.

Details

On January 19, at about 18:40, paramedics reported that a 50-year-old woman had died during a visit to a private dental clinic in Zdolbuniv.

It was found out that a resident of the village of Zdovbytsia had her teeth treated with sedation. After the medication was administered, her breathing stopped. The doctors tried to perform resuscitation, but it was unsuccessful.

Investigators launched a pre-trial investigation into the improper performance of professional duties by the medical worker under Article 140 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising