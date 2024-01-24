A 50-year-old woman dies at a dentist's office in Rivne region

A resident of the Rivne region suffered a heart attack at a dentist's office after being sedated. It was not possible to save her. This was reported by the police of the Rivne region, reports UNN.

Details

On January 19, at about 18:40, paramedics reported that a 50-year-old woman had died during a visit to a private dental clinic in Zdolbuniv.

It was found out that a resident of the village of Zdovbytsia had her teeth treated with sedation. After the medication was administered, her breathing stopped. The doctors tried to perform resuscitation, but it was unsuccessful.

Investigators launched a pre-trial investigation into the improper performance of professional duties by the medical worker under Article 140 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.

A 5-year-old boy dies in Lviv after removing milk teeth