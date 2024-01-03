A 16-year-old son of a top Nornickel executive is found dead in Moscow

The teenager disappeared on December 31. December, he left home in the afternoon and never returned. His body was found the next day in a forest park with numerous small wounds on his legs, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Details

The body of the 16-year-old son of the director of Nornickel's departments has been found in Moscow. the body of the 16-year-old son of the director of one of Nornickel's departments. Telegram channel Baza reports the details of the incident:

The teenager left home on the afternoon of home on the afternoon of December 31 and did not return. His parents filed a police report; the search for the for the child lasted for a day. Later, his body was found in the park's forest belt. Currently, they are considering the version that he died an accidental death.

Numerous small wounds were found on his legs. Due to the fact that the body was frozen, it was not possible to establish when exactly the guy died - writes the Russian Telegram channel.

Recall

