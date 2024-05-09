"A 16-year-old girl fell from the ninth floor to the seventh in Kyiv region

In Peresyalava, Kyiv region, a 16-year-old girl fell from the ninth floor of an unfinished building to the seventh floor while "walking" through it, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The incident occurred on May 8. Rescuers were immediately sent to the scene.

The SES specialists transported the victim on a stretcher to an ambulance with a preliminary diagnosis of a closed pelvic fracture.

The details of the event are being established.

