"A 16-year-old girl fell from the ninth floor to the seventh in Kyiv region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59674 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103227 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146336 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150726 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246917 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173361 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164758 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223952 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62066 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100397 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31829 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42839 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35746 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223953 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210263 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223036 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59674 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35746 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42839 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112217 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113161 views
"A 16-year-old girl fell from the ninth floor to the seventh in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18390 views

A 16-year-old girl fell from the 9th floor to the 7th floor while walking through an unfinished building in Pereyaslav, Kyiv region. She was hospitalized with a suspected pelvic fracture.

In Peresyalava, Kyiv region, a 16-year-old girl fell from the ninth floor of an unfinished building to the seventh floor while "walking" through it, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

... in Pereyaslav, on Petropavlivska Street, a girl born in 2008 fell from the 9th floor of the building to the 7th floor while walking through the unfinished building 

- the statement said.

Details

The incident occurred on May 8. Rescuers were immediately sent to the scene.

The SES specialists transported the victim on a stretcher to an ambulance with a preliminary diagnosis of a closed pelvic fracture.

The details of the event are being established.

Blame Putin and the Russians: In Kropyvnytskyi, a woman fell from a Ferris wheel, a suicide note was found in her possession07.05.24, 21:02 • 101044 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

