Blame Putin and the Russians: In Kropyvnytskyi, a woman fell from a Ferris wheel, a suicide note was found in her possession

A woman fell to her death in the Kropyvnytskyi arboretum. She fell from the observation wheel. The fact of the woman's death as a result of a fall from a height was confirmed to Suspilne by the regional police spokeswoman Vitalina Bevzenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the information was received by 102 at 16:00. The victim was a local resident, 56 years old.

The police initiated criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2 of Article 272 "Violation of safety rules during the performance of work with increased danger".

The sanction of the article provides for punishment by restraint of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to eight years, with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Add

According to the media, a representative of the arboretum, who refused to give her name and surname, said that they would not comment until they received official information from the police.

Suspilne spoke to eyewitness Anastasia, who was in the park with her friend at the time. She said that at first they heard a loud sound and thought it was an explosion.

We came to ride the Clown ride. As soon as my friend was strapped in, but I was not, we heard a very loud sound. At first we thought it was an explosion. The administrators started shouting and then we saw, as it turned out later, a dead woman who hadn't even moved. People began to run, as far as I understood, her relatives. Then the attraction was closed, all visitors were told to stay away, and the police and ambulance arrived.

At 19:00, a representative of the administration commented on the incident in the Kropyvnytskyi arboretum, asking not to be identified. According to him, the woman left a suicide note. It is known that she lost a loved one in the war with Russia.

"The tragedy happened on May 7 at 15:56. The woman entered the attraction wearing a medical mask, as seen on CCTV cameras. She waited until there were no visitors on the Ferris wheel and stayed alone in the booth. When she got to the top of the ride, according to eyewitnesses who were nearby - a young couple with a child - she leaned over and fell out. We called the police and an ambulance. They immediately pronounced her dead. They found a suicide note on her. In it, the woman asked "not to blame anyone for her death, but to blame Putin and the Russians" and left her relatives' contact information. According to our information, she is survived by a 15-year-old son.