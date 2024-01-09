88% of schools in Ukraine are provided with shelters - Shmyhal

In Ukraine, 88% of schools and 93% of students and teachers are currently provided with shelters. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We have 60.5 thousand shelters in the fund of civil defense facilities. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set us a clear task - not only to increase the number, but also to take care of the quality. Each shelter should be inclusive, safe, comfortable and located within walking distance. The condition of school shelters is under special control. Currently, 88% of schools and 93% of students and teachers are provided with them - Shmyhal said.

He noted that the goal is to bring this figure to almost 100%.

"And also to modernize storage facilities that need to be updated. For this purpose, UAH 2.5 billion has been allocated in the state budget. We will monitor their effective use by local authorities," said Shmyhal.

In addition, he said that the Educational Security Service is being formed in schools.

"The presence of trained police officers will protect children from various threats. We are selecting 500 officers who will be on duty in the spring. This is one of the elements of the comprehensive Concept of Security of Educational Institutions," he said.

According to him, among other things, it provides for the organization of safe transportation of students, fire and industrial safety, an early warning and evacuation system, and a clear algorithm of actions in case of emergency.

The government has allocated UAH 1.5 billion to build safe environments and shelters in schools.