What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

88% of schools in Ukraine are provided with shelters - Shmyhal

The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported that 88% of schools and 93% of students and teachers have access to shelters, and plans are underway to improve the quality and reach almost 100%.

In Ukraine, 88% of schools and 93% of students and teachers are currently provided with shelters. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We have 60.5 thousand shelters in the fund of civil defense facilities. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set us a clear task - not only to increase the number, but also to take care of the quality. Each shelter should be inclusive, safe, comfortable and located within walking distance. The condition of school shelters is under special control. Currently, 88% of schools and 93% of students and teachers are provided with them

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that the goal is to bring this figure to almost 100%.

"And also to modernize storage facilities that need to be updated. For this purpose, UAH 2.5 billion has been allocated in the state budget. We will monitor their effective use by local authorities," said Shmyhal.

In addition, he said that the Educational Security Service is being formed in schools.

"The presence of trained police officers will protect children from various threats. We are selecting 500 officers who will be on duty in the spring. This is one of the elements of the comprehensive Concept of Security of Educational Institutions," he said.

According to him, among other things, it provides for the organization of safe transportation of students, fire and industrial safety, an early warning and evacuation system, and a clear algorithm of actions in case of emergency.

The government has allocated UAH 1.5 billion to build safe environments and shelters in schools.

