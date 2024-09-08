81-year-old woman killed by shelling in Kharkiv region

An 81-year-old woman was killed in the Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by Oleg Sinegubov, head of Kharkiv OVA, according to UNN.

Details

On September 7, a residential building was destroyed in the village of Starovirivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling by the occupiers. Rescuers found the body of an 81-year-old local resident while clearing the rubble.

The enemy continues shelling civilian infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties.

